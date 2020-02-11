Cowboys Among Three Schools to Land 2020 Wing

STILLWATER -- A few weeks after taking his official visit to Oklahoma State, 2020 Canadian wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is one step closer to making a decision.

According to Maven/SI's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan, Moncrieffe appears to be down to three schools. He's taken three of his five official visits, Oklahoma State, Georgetown and Seton Hall, and while he still has two remaining visits, he's going to take time to assess his options.

“I’m going down the checklist of each school right now,” Moncrieffe said. “We’re going deep into it; just looking at the synergy, the stats, how their style fits with my style and everything.”

Moncrieffe is a 6-7, 195-pound forward out of Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada, is a four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He was in Stillwater the weekend of Jan. 27 on his official visit, the same weekend as the Kansas game.

“We’re really taking our time and weighing things out right now,” Moncrieffe said. “I’ve had three great visits so now I need to clear my head and really figure things out. I have great people around me to help me so I feel like we’ll know more soon.”

There's still a chance that Moncrieffe could take his two remaining visits before the spring signing period, but I'd be will to be he's going to stick with just these three schools.

There does, however, appear to be a bit of an advantage for Georgetown and Patrick Ewing though as guard Jahvon Blair is a former teammate of Moncrieffe.

Two other prospects to keep an eye on are wing JT Thor out of Norcross, GA and guard Donovan Williams out of North Star (NE).

Oklahoma State is set to face Kansas State for the first time this season tonight, Feb. 11 on the road in Manhattan, KS.