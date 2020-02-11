Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Among Three Schools to Land 2020 Wing

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- A few weeks after taking his official visit to Oklahoma State, 2020 Canadian wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is one step closer to making a decision.

According to Maven/SI's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan, Moncrieffe appears to be down to three schools. He's taken three of his five official visits, Oklahoma State, Georgetown and Seton Hall, and while he still has two remaining visits, he's going to take time to assess his options.

“I’m going down the checklist of each school right now,” Moncrieffe said. “We’re going deep into it; just looking at the synergy, the stats, how their style fits with my style and everything.”

Moncrieffe is a 6-7, 195-pound forward out of Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada, is a four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He was in Stillwater the weekend of Jan. 27 on his official visit, the same weekend as the Kansas game.

“We’re really taking our time and weighing things out right now,” Moncrieffe said. “I’ve had three great visits so now I need to clear my head and really figure things out. I have great people around me to help me so I feel like we’ll know more soon.”

There's still a chance that Moncrieffe could take his two remaining visits before the spring signing period, but I'd be will to be he's going to stick with just these three schools.

There does, however, appear to be a bit of an advantage for Georgetown and Patrick Ewing though as guard Jahvon Blair is a former teammate of Moncrieffe.

Two other prospects to keep an eye on are wing JT Thor out of Norcross, GA and guard Donovan Williams out of North Star (NE).

Oklahoma State is set to face Kansas State for the first time this season tonight, Feb. 11 on the road in Manhattan, KS.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Lands Cornerback Help In SEC Transfer

Per Christian Holmes twitter, the Missouri DB transfer has committed to Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

by

TuskaPoke

Boynton May Get More with Kindness than Meanness

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton gets ejected in the OSU loss to top-ranked Baylor

Robert Allen

by

Mojo52

Tom Herman Poaching, Corner Solidifying, and Spring Football Calendar

Oklahoma State football has spring practice coming up, a new corner that will really help, and a coach staying that Texas wanted.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Cowboys Come Up Short Late Against No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma State fought hard against the No. 1 team in the country, Baylor, but just couldn't close the gap late as Baylor won 78-70.

Zach Lancaster

by

TeaTownCowboy

Pokes Set to Face Kansas State for First Time This Season

After two of their better performances in Big 12 play, Oklahoma State is set to face Kansas State for the first time this season.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State to Honor 1995 Final Four Team

The Oklahoma State basketball program will be honoring the members and coaching staff of the 1995 Final Four Team during Saturday's game against Texas Tech

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Christian Holmes

After a week or so of speculation, Oklahoma State has received official confirmation that Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes has committed.

Zach Lancaster

OSU Football: Cowboys=Tampa Bay Rays?

The Pokes regularly outperform recruiting rankings

John Helsley

by

Grumble

Episode 4 Of The Pokes Report Podcast Is Available

Episode 4 of the Pokes Report Podcast is now up and available to listen to!

Marshall Levenson

A Thorough Examination of Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Under Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State football recruiting and how it has fared during the tenure of head coach Mike Gundy.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke