Seniors Shine on Senior Day in 73-61 Win Over Iowa State

STILLWATER -- Emotions were high in Gallagher-Iba Arena as Oklahoma State honored its six seniors. So, it was a fitting result that the three senior captains - Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa - paved the way for the 73-61 win over Iowa State.

With the win, Oklahoma State moved to 15-14 overall on the season and 5-11 in Big 12 play.

"I had to catch myself briefly just thinking about what we've been through together and what those kids have sacrificed for our program," head coach Mike Boynton said after the game. "The resiliency that they've shown and stuck with us through some pretty turbulent times and that's not always the norm these days. These guys have a great foundation at home and their parents have instilled great values of perseverance and I'm glad I've been a part of the journey with them"

The senior captains combined for 43 of the Cowboys 73 points with Cameron McGriff leading the way. The senior out of South Grand Prairie outside of Dallas, TX posted 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

As for the senior out of Tampa Catholic in Temple Terrace, FL, Thomas Dziagwa, and the senior out of Norman (OK) North Lindy Waters III, they posted 14 points and 10 points respectively. Dziagwa shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and Waters posted a career-high six assists.

The Cowboys started the game out up 2-0, but Iowa State went on a quick 7-0 run forcing Mike Boynton to call a timeout just two minutes into the game.

Oklahoma State would make a couple of runs before taking back over the lead with 8:31 left in the first half, a lead that they wouldn't surrender for the remainder of the game.

"Give credit to Oklahoma State on senior day," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. "They hit shots. Turnovers and transition, along with shot selection by us, was the biggest difference in the game. The way they play defense, and you have to play defense and take good shots. Oklahoma State did a good job today. We got off to a good start and weren't able to sustain it. "

The Cowboys were solid in the paint as they outscored the Cyclones 38-30, while also getting great play from the bench as they outscored ISU 27-14. The Pokes also forced 17 ISU turnovers. However, they also turnover the ball over 15 times and were even with ISU on the boards as each time hauled in 29 boards apiece.

The Cowboys will face Kansas State the next time out this coming Wednesday in Stillwater. While Oklahoma State honored the seniors on Saturday, the game against KSU will be the final home game of the 2019-20 regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and is being televised on ESPNU.