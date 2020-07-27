Boynton and Co. Offer Pair of 2022 Prospects

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are continuing to build a solid group of prospects as they extend a pair of offers to prospects out of Arkansas. Both prospects, Javion Guy-King and Kel'el Ware took to Twitter on July 25 to announce the offers.

Over the past few seasons, we've seen Boynton and Co. spending more and more time in the Natural State and while they've seen some success, though they haven't landed a signing. They were close with four-star guard Davonte Davis who was committed in the 2020 class, but Davis decommitted and flipped to Arkansas.

Javion Guy-King is a 6-6, 200-pound combo guard out of Mills University Studies in Sherwood, AR. While he isn't currently ranking in the 2022 class, Guy-King has received offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State and Central Arkansas, Murray State, Ole Miss and Oral Roberts.

This past season as a sophomore, Guy-King helped Mills to a 28-3 overall record and a berth into the Arkansas 4A state championship game against Magnolia. The game, however, was never played due to the coronavirus.

As for Kel'el Ware, he checks in at 6-11, 210-pounds and is out of North Little Rock High School. Through this point in his recruiting cycle, Ware has put together an impressive offer list. He holds offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts, TCU, Texas A & M, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech among others.

This past season, Ware helped North Little Rock to a 22-5 record and a berth into to Arkansas 6A state tournament. Through this point in his recruiting process, Ware checks in as a composite four-star and is the No. 122 ranked prospect in the 2022 class.

Ware is also the teammate of recent Oklahoma State offer Bryson Warren. Warren is a standout in the 2023 class and is poised to be one of the top prospects in the country as he averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds as a freshman.