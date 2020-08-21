Cowboy Hoops: Mike Boynton and Co. Offer Top-100 Texas Point Guard

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. continue to send offers out in the 2022 class, the latest going to San Antonio Wagner point guard Austin Nunez.

Nunez checks in at 6-2, 170-pounds and is a fast-riser in the 2022 class. What's more impressive is he's grown three inches and gained over 20 pounds since the winter of 2019.

Nunez played for Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio this past season, but recently transferred to San Antonio Wagner within the past few months. He also plays his AAU ball with Texas Hardwork.

The addition of Nunez is a big get for Wagner. Nunez is a top-100 four-star prospect in the 2022 class, checking in as the No. 55 overall prospect in the country, the No. 9 ranked point guard and the No. 6 ranked prospect out of Texas.



Through this point in his recruiting cycle, Nunez has received offers from Baylor, Georgetown, Howard, LSU, Memphis, TCU, Texas and Texas A & M among other schools.

The lefty is crafty, skilled and can really make shots from beyond the stripe. He is a tough cover in the pick-and-roll due to that craftiness, feel and shot-making ability as he puts pressure on the defense and can create for his teammates. Nunez has long had the ability but beginning to mature physically has push him over the hump.-247Sports

Cornerstone Christian went 13-9 overall this past season, while Wagner went an impressive 35-5 overall, 15-1 in district play. In fact, the Thunderbirds easily made it all the way to the UIL Texas 5A State Championship game against Lancaster before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

According to this article from the San Antonio Express-News, the Thunderbirds are looking at a rather ambitious 2020-21 schedule in hopes of making it back to the title game.