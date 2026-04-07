Pair of Oklahoma State's Top Contributors Set to Enter Portal

Oklahoma State’s roster should look a bit different next season.

On Tuesday, a couple of OSU’s top players from the 2025-26 season reportedly began their journeys toward playing elsewhere next season. After the Cowboys secured the first winning season of the Steve Lutz era, they will have to rebuild the roster again this offseason.

The first player to enter the portal was Vyctorius Miller, as reported by Pete Nakos, after playing only one season in Stillwater. After spending his freshman season at LSU, Miller transferred to OSU for his sophomore year, where he was a solid contributor throughout the season after breaking out in nonconference play.

Starting 26 games for the Cowboys, Miller averaged 10.8 points on 41.8% shooting last season and was a key piece of OSU’s up-tempo approach. Of course, things never quite worked out to the fullest potential with Miller on the roster, but his talent should be enough to catch the attention of schools in the portal.

Along with Miller’s expected departure, Anthony Roy is also reportedly on his way out of Stillwater. While Roy was expected to be off the team by next season due to eligibility anyway, Jeff Goodman reported that he is set to go through the draft process and will enter the transfer portal as he attempts to receive a waiver for missing most of the 2024-25 season at Green Bay.

Roy’s season in Stillwater was a bit of a strange one after leading the country in scoring during his short stint with Green Bay a year earlier.

Roy averaged 16.9 points across 31 games for the Cowboys and was one of the top options throughout the season. As the Pokes’ leading scorer, Roy often had his fingerprints all over the team’s top performances, but his scoring punch often wasn’t enough to get OSU over the hump.

As the Cowboys enter this offseason, they will undoubtedly have plenty on their plate in this rebuild, but it’s likely for the better. Although OSU had plenty of individual talent on the roster with guys like Miller and Roy, the Cowboys were never able to find any real chemistry or ability to play as a cohesive unit.

As OSU heads into the offseason, finding players more ready to contribute to winning will be key for Lutz. While the numbers don’t deny that Miller and Roy are talented players, both sides will likely be in a better position after moving on.