Parsa Fallah Reaches 1,000 Career Points

One of OSU’s only bright spots against Texas Tech made history in the process.

The Cowboys lost their Big 12 opener 102-80 against the No.15 Red Raiders in a game where they got outplayed across the board. OSU’s lackluster defense was brought into the spotlight with Texas Tech scoring its most points of the season on the Cowboys.

The Cowboys’ offense couldn’t fill the void as OSU shot 31% from three and only had three players to score more than 10 points.

One of the few positives about the game for OSU was the play of the Cowboys’ big man Parsa Fallah. Fallah had 20 points, five rebounds and two steals to try and propel the Cowboys as best as he could. In the process, Fallah hit a career milestone as he passed 1,000 career points in his collegiate career.

The senior forward started his collegiate career at Southern Utah, where he played two seasons. Fallah had a breakout year in the second season as he averaged 13.2 points per game on 57% shooting and added six boards a night.

This was enough to draw the attention of Oregon State, and Fallah would head up to Corvallis, Oregon, for his Junior season. He would have another solid season, averaging 12.8 points per game on 59.8% shooting. This would draw the attention of Steve Lutz and OSU to bring the big man to Stillwater.

Ever since Fallah arrived in Stillwater, it has seemed like a perfect fit. He is having the best season of his career, as he is averaging 13.6 points per game on 62.6% shooting, as well as 6.1 rebounds per night.

The Cowboys have seen Fallah really come into his own and start to take over games as he has had three games with at least 20 points, and has tied his career high this season with 25 points against GCU.

Oklahoma State will continue to need Fallah to have a historic season as its road ahead is only going to get more difficult. The Cowboys' bout against Texas Tech showed that they have a long way to go before they truly compete against the best of the best.

However, leaning on key players like Anthony Roy and Fallah will give Oklahoma State the greatest chance to make noise this season in the Big 12. OSU hopes to bounce back and get its first conference win against UCF on Tuesday in Stillwater.