Florida vs. Texas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Florida Gators continue to do nothing but win, ripping off seven straight wins in SEC play. Unfortunately for the defending national champions, there are a plethora of teams nipping at their heels in conference play. Just four games separate Florida from Texas, which is currently in ninth place in the conference.

The two teams will face off tonight, giving the Gators a chance to create further separation, while giving the Longhorns a chance to tighten the gap further.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Florida vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Florida -6 (-110)

Texas +6 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida -260

Texas +210

Total

OVER 159.5 (-110)

UNDER 159.5 (-110)

Florida vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Moody Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Florida Record: 21-6 (12-2 in SEC)

Texas Record: 17-10 (8-6 in SEC)

Florida vs. Texas Betting Trends

Florida is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games

The UNDER is 7-2 in Florida's last nine games

Florida is 6-0 ATS in its last six road games

Texas is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Texas' last five games

Texas is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Florida vs. Texas Key Player to Watch

Dailyn Swain, G - Texas Longhorns

Dailyn Swain is the heart and soul of this Texas team. He's leading the Longhorns in four different statistics, averaging 17.9 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. The good news is that if Florida can shut him down, the Gators will have a great chance to win this game. The bad news is that if Swain brings his best stuff, shutting him down isn't going to be easy.

Florida vs. Texas Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the UNDER. Both teams rank in the top half of the country in two-point shot rate, so defending the interior is going to be important. Doing that just happens to be the strength of both defenses, ranking sixth and 67th in opponent two-point field goal percentage.

You might also be surprised to find out that Florida isn't an elite shooting team. The Gators rank outside the top 100 in the country in effective field goal percentage at 53.1%.

Don't be surprised if tonight's game is a defensive battle.

Pick: UNDER 159.5 (-110)

Get up to a $250 bonus when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code SIBONUS250BM. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll earn a bonus equal to the amount of your first bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!