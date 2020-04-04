Pokes Report Podcast Episode 9 Is Now Available!

After a small unexpected break, the Pokes Report Podcast is back!

In this episode, Marshall and Zach talk extensively about football and basketball recruiting in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA has extended the face to face recruiting ban until May 31st at minimum.

We also cover the topic of Cade Cunningham being named to the Sports Illustrated All American team and how we will fit into the lineup next year under Mike Boynton. Zach talks about a recent conversation with Boynton and his opinions on recruiting and Cunningham.

We talk about recent offers handed out to football recruits and what they bring to the table and why the Oklahoma State staff is interested in them.

Podbean link

iTunes link