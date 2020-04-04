Pokes Report
Pokes Report Podcast Episode 9 Is Now Available!

Marshall Levenson

After a small unexpected break, the Pokes Report Podcast is back!

In this episode, Marshall and Zach talk extensively about football and basketball recruiting in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA has extended the face to face recruiting ban until May 31st at minimum.

We also cover the topic of Cade Cunningham being named to the Sports Illustrated All American team and how we will fit into the lineup next year under Mike Boynton. Zach talks about a recent conversation with Boynton and his opinions on recruiting and Cunningham.

We talk about recent offers handed out to football recruits and what they bring to the table and why the Oklahoma State staff is interested in them. 

Basketball

Mike Holder Talks Oklahoma State Budget, Football Necessity, and More with Oklahoma State Alumni

Oklahoma State Vice-President and athletics director said football needs to be played and preferably on time.

Robert Allen

by

NorthDFWPoke

Report: Eddie Sutton to Be Inducted into 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame

After years of waiting, former Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton will finally be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame

Zach Lancaster

by

TuskaPoke

More from Mike Holder on Coronavirus Cancellations and Disruptions

Oklahoma State athletics director Mike Holder talks sport cancellations, O'Brate opening cancelled, make-up, and tennis cancelled

Robert Allen

Cade Cunningham's Latest Accolade Comes as No Surprise to Mike Boynton

Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham earned All-America status Friday morning from SI, which comes as no surprise to head coach Mike Boynton

Zach Lancaster

Cade Cunningham Tabbed Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American

Oklahoma State 2020 signee Cade Cunningham was named a Sports Illustrated first-team All-American.

Zach Lancaster

Gunnar Helm Handling the Down Time During COVID-19 Pandemic

Gunnar Helm, tight end from Cherry Creek High School in Colorado updates his recruiting situation

Robert Allen

Cowboy Hoops Recruiting: A Look Ahead at 2021

With the upcoming spring signing period for 2020 looming, let's take a look ahead at the 2021 recruiting class for Oklahoma State basketball.

Zach Lancaster

Vivian Gray Receives WBCA All-America Honors

Oklahoma State Cowgirl Vivian Gray receives All-America status from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association for the second-straight season.

Pokes Report Staff

OSU Football Anticipated This: In Person Recruiting Now Banned through May

NCAA further delays off campus and on campus recruiting due to coronavirus

Robert Allen

If not Football Mother of the Year, then Mandi Moore is Example of What a Football Mom Should Be

Mandi Moore did an outstanding job of raising her twins, Tracin and Tylan Wallace.

Robert Allen