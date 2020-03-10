Pokes Report
Two New Episodes of The Pokes Report Podcast Series Are Available

Marshall Levenson

Pokes Report has some very cool news! We have a…. new podcast with the other two members of our team Robert Allen and John Helsley.

The second podcast will be called “The Old Guys” podcast where Robert and John will give their takes on all Oklahoma State sports and their experiences with the history of Oklahoma State sports.

In our normal Pokes Report Podcast, Marshall and Zach talk Oklahoma State postseason basketball and spring football along with special guest, Frank Bonner of the Tulsa World.

On The Old Guys podcast, John and Robert give their take on Oklahoma State’s outlook and chances in the postseason for Oklahoma State basketball.

Both link are available on podbean and iTunes/Apple Podcast!

Leave us with some reviews and comments and let us know how we're doing and if there is anything specific you want us to answer or talk about!

Pokes Report Podcast iTunes link

The Old Guys Podcast iTunes link

Spring Football: Key Battles

QB among intriguing positions to watch

John Helsley

Oam

First Day of Spring Practice and H.S. Spring Breaks Brings Prospects to Oklahoma State including Reuben Fatheree

Reuben Fatheree II and Devin Neal were two of several recruiting visitors at Oklahoma State's first spring practice.

Robert Allen

First Day of Spring Football a Success

The first practice of Spring Football for Oklahoma State went off without a hitch in the Sherman Smith Indoor Monday afternoon.

Zach Lancaster

Major 2021 Running Back Target Reschedules Official Visit

College football official visit season is approaching quickly for the class of 2021 with OV’s will start mid April with Oklahoma State hosting their visit round of visitors the weekend of April 17th-19th

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Looking to Carry Momentum Into Big 12 Tourney

Oklahoma State has been on a role the past month winning seven of the past 10 games and will be looking carry that momentum into the Big 12 Tournament this week.

Zach Lancaster

Spring Football Preview #11: Quarterbacks

Robert Allen of Pokes Report previews the Oklahoma State spring football practice and the quarterbacks.

Robert Allen

Oam

Spring Football Preview #10: Running Backs

Robert Allen of Pokes Report talks running backs and Chuba Hubbard, L.D. Brown, and Dezmon Jackson.

Robert Allen

Orangeheart72

Cowboys Take Big 12 Team Title Again and Piccininni, Lewallen, and Wittlake Win Individual Titles

Oklahoma State wins Big 12 wrestling and Nick Piccininni, Boo Lewallen, and Travis Wittlake win individual titles.

Robert Allen

Cowgirls Softball is Too Hot to Touch and Smoking the Competition with the Bats and Arms

Kelly Maxwell pitched a no-hitter and Alysen Febrey hit another team leading home run to beat Missouri State.

Robert Allen

Likekele and McGriff Earn All-Big 12 Honors

Cameron McGriff and Isaac Likekele were tabbed All-Big 12 honorable mentions Sunday afternoon.

Zach Lancaster