Two New Episodes of The Pokes Report Podcast Series Are Available

Pokes Report has some very cool news! We have a…. new podcast with the other two members of our team Robert Allen and John Helsley.

The second podcast will be called “The Old Guys” podcast where Robert and John will give their takes on all Oklahoma State sports and their experiences with the history of Oklahoma State sports.

In our normal Pokes Report Podcast, Marshall and Zach talk Oklahoma State postseason basketball and spring football along with special guest, Frank Bonner of the Tulsa World.

On The Old Guys podcast, John and Robert give their take on Oklahoma State’s outlook and chances in the postseason for Oklahoma State basketball.

Both link are available on podbean and iTunes/Apple Podcast!

Leave us with some reviews and comments and let us know how we're doing and if there is anything specific you want us to answer or talk about!

Pokes Report Podcast iTunes link

The Old Guys Podcast iTunes link