Oklahoma State Football vs. Baylor: Live Updates
Live updates for the Cowboys’ bout with the Baylor Bears.
In this story:
For the first time in 21 years, the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team will take the field without Mike Gundy.
The team’s former head coach, easily the best in program history, was relieved of his duties Tuesday as the Cowboys seemingly enter a new era. While the program will look to hire their head coach of the future in the next couple months, they’ll still have to trudge their way through Big 12 play, starting with Baylor.
Doug Meacham will serve as the team’s interim head coach as OSU looks to get back on track after back-to-back losses to Oregon and Tulsa.
Below are live updates for the Pokes’ matchup with the Bears:
The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT
First Quarter:
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter:
Published