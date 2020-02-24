Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Pokes Set to Face Red-Hot No. 1 Kansas

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State (14-13, 4-10) at 3/3 Kansas (24-3, 13-1)
Date / Tipoff: Feb. 24, 2020 / 8 p.m. CT
Site: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
Series: KU leads 117-59 (KU leads 62-12 in Lawrence)
Last: KU won 65-50 on Jan. 27 in Stillwater
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Holly Rowe)
Webcast: WatchESPN app or espn.com/watch
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 81 (KU call), XM 382 (OSU call)

STILLWATER – Coming off a dominate 83-66 win over Oklahoma this past weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma State, led by Cameron McGriff, are set to take on a red-hot Kansas team. A Kansas team fresh off a 64-61 upset of No. 1 Baylor, effectively ending the Bear’s 23-game winning streak.

The win actually bumped Baylor down into the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25 and moved KU from No. 3 up to No. 1.

So, there might not be a team in the country that’s playing as hot as KU. Don’t get me wrong, this is going to be one of, if not the toughest challenge yet for Oklahoma State. But that doesn’t automatically mean the Cowboys out of this game. Despite the second half of the West Virginia game, the Cowboys are playing their best basketball of the season, including nearly upsetting then No. 1 Baylor earlier this month.

“There’s a lot this team is still playing for,” Boynton said. “There are no more bigger resume-building wins than going into Allen Fieldhouse. I’ve got four guys on the roster, three who’ve played, in the win up there. We’re gonna need to find a way to offset two of, maybe the two best players in the conference. They’ve got the two guys who I would guess if the season ended today, they would have the co-players of the year on the same team in (Devon) Dotson and (Udoka Azubuike). Big challenge ahead of us, but I’m excited for the opportunity to go up there and see what we’re made of.”

There’s no doubt that Dotson and Azubuike are the cream of the crop in the Big 12. Dotson’s averaging a Big 12 leading 18.2 points on 47.3% shooting and 4.2 assists, while Azubuike’s averaging 13.1 points on a Big 12 leading 73.3% field goal shooting.

The Cowboys will be looking to get continued great play out of senior Cameron McGriff, who’s coming off a career-high 28 points against Oklahoma this past Saturday. He’s also scored double figures in 12 of the last 14 games.

McGriff’s not one to shy away from the pressures of Allen Fieldhouse as he scored 20 points and hauled in nine boards as a sophomore, then turned around and dropped 22 points as a junior.

Mike Boynton and Co. are also going to need continued good play out of freshman Kalib Boone. The freshman set his career-high in scoring against Texas Tech with 16 points, and was pivotal in the win over Oklahoma scoring 14 points.

Again, tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday night and is being televised on ESPN.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking for a Position Group that Can Jump Up and Improve this Spring

Led by veteran Cameron Murray and plenty of returnees and some newcomers the Oklahoma State defensive line could be a weapon for the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

One Of The Nation's Best Offensive Tackles Includes Pokes In Top Group

One of the best offensive tackles in the nation, class of 2021 Reuben Fatheree has included Oklahoma State in his top 9 group of schools, he announced on twitter Sunday night.

Marshall Levenson

No. 1 Iowa Beats Cowboys, Sheets and Montalvo Only Cowboy Winners

Top-ranked Iowa did what they were predicted to do and defeated Oklahoma State in wrestling

Pokes Report Staff

No. 13 Cowgirls Tennis Take Down No. 30 South Carolina

Oklahoma State women's tennis knocks off South Carolina to win again.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboys Bats Stay Hot in 11-7 Win over UTRGV

Oklahoma State got more hitting from Justin Campbell, Max Hewitt, and more and good relief pitching from freshman Kale Davis in beating UTRGV.

Pokes Report Staff

Eberle Tosses First Career No-Hitter at Blazer Classic

The Oklahoma State softball team wrapped up its final day at the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama with a loss against No. 11/10 Louisiana and a win against host school UAB.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Lands Four-Star Forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Oklahoma State has landed four-star forward out of Ontario, Canada Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. His commitment vaults OSU's 2020 recruiting class into the top 10.

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Boone and McGriff Tag Team Cowboys to a Bedlam Win

Cam McGriff scored 28 points and Kalib Boone was the igniter to the effort as Oklahoma State defeated rival Oklahoma in Bedlam basketball.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Dominate Second Half in 83-66 Bedlam Win Over OU

Oklahoma State basketball dominated the second half, despite a huge foul discrepancy, to roll to an 83-66 win over OU in the second Bedlam of the season.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Tennis Knocks Off No. 4 Michigan inside Greenwood Tennis Center

The Cowboys tennis team, in dramatic fashion, scored their biggest win of the season upsetting Michigan.

Pokes Report Staff