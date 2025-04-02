Report: Cowgirl Basketball Coach Jacie Hoyt Finalizing Contract Extension
Oklahoma State is rewarding its coach after one of the best seasons in program history.
On Wednesday, On3’s Talia Goodman reported that OSU is finalizing a new contract with women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt, which includes an extension and a raise. Hoyt is coming off of her third season in Stillwater, where she led the team to the second-best record in team history and its second NCAA Tournament appearance since her arrival.
OSU’s loss to South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament marked a disappointing finish to the season, but it is impossible to be truly disappointed with how the year went overall. After being picked to finish 11th in the Big 12, the Cowgirls rose to third in the Big 12 standings and spent much of conference play in the AP Top 25.
In the final AP rankings, OSU held the No. 17 spot, marking its highest ranking since the 2015-16 season. The Cowgirls’ No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament was also their highest tournament seeding since that 2016 season.
Hoyt’s impact on the program has been unquestioned since her arrival in 2022. Along with consistently adding talent through the transfer portal, Hoyt has been in the running for some of the best recruits in the region, including Stailee Heard, who has quickly become one of the best players in the Big 12 through her first two seasons.
Hoyt led the Cowgirls to an NCAA Tournament appearance in her first season, going 21-12. After an injury-riddled season where OSU had to decline postseason invites because of a lack of healthy players in 2023-24, Hoyt led OSU to a 25-7 mark last season to help secure this new deal.
In three seasons at OSU, Hoyt has a record of 60-35. With a winning percentage of .632, Hoyt currently holds the best winning percentage of any coach in team history.
Before coming to OSU, Hoyt was the coach at UMKC for five seasons, leading it to three winning seasons, including a regular season WAC title in 2019-20.
As Hoyt continues her journey in Stillwater, more successful seasons like 2024-25 will only help her get closer to becoming the best coach in program history.