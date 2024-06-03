Report: Four-Star Forward, Former Arizona State Commit Visiting Oklahoma State
Steve Lutz is nearly finished building out his roster for the 2024-25 basketball season -- his first as Oklahoma State's head coach. The program still has three more scholarships to offer, and there's an obvious need for Lutz as he rounds things out.
This weekend poses a big opportunity for Lutz as he looks to add size to the roster -- which would perfectly complement the high-motor guys he's added to the team through the transfer portal. Sammie Yeanay, a four-star forward from Chandler, AZ, is in Stillwater on an official visit, according to League Ready.
Yeanay is ranked No. 89 in the nation, according to 247Sports, while also ranking No. 20 as a power forward and No. 6 in Arizona. He was previously signed with Arizona State before decommitting from the program.
Now, Lutz is getting his shot at the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward. Originally from Gainesville, FL, Yeanay holds offers from Houston, Alabama, his hometown team in Florida and more.
Abou Ousmane -- Cowboys transfer from Xavier -- is 6-foot-10, 244 pounds, meaning Yeanay would be the second-biggest talent on the team.
It seems Yeanay would be a perfect fit for Lutz and Oklahoma State, as 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein alluded to his "high motor" during his scouting report.
"Yeanay is a strong-bodied forward with a high-motor and physical style. He’s competitive, powerful, runs the court, and plays hard on both ends of the floor," Finkelstein said. "He came up the ranks as an undersized big man, who was physically mature at a young age and thus able to put up big numbers by overpowering people in the paint. As he’s gotten older, he’s expanded his game and become more versatile in the process."
Being able to run the floor while using his size sounds like a player that would absolutely thrive in Stillwater, as he could even do so next season as a freshman, which has to be enticing for a prospect to the caliber of Yeanay.
"He can also put a lot of pressure on the rim as a face-up driver who almost dares opposing defenders to get in his way with an aggressive downhill style. He’s starting to extend his shooting touch away from the basket and has also shown some flashes of being an underrated passer in high-low action," Finkelstein continued.
So, offensively, the scheme fit is there for Lutz and the Cowboys. He's got a mature body and would be ready to play as a freshman, and he could even be a high-impact player on the defensive side of the floor.
"Defensively, he can body-up and bang with bigger players on the block and has worked to improve his footspeed and lateral quickness when pulled to the perimeter. Yeanay is also an active rebounder on both ends of the floor," Finkelstein said.
Overall, this would be huge for Lutz, who has built his roster through the transfer portal. The late addition to the 2024 class could be huge, considering the lone signee -- Jeremiah Johnson -- decommitted from the program.
