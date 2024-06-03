OSU Baseball Falls to Florida to Set Up Deciding Regional Final Game
Oklahoma State will have a winner-take-all game to cap the Stillwater Regional.
After beating Niagara and Florida to begin Regional play, OSU lost to Florida in the first game of the Regional Final. The Cowboys looked poised to close out the Gators on Sunday, but some luck went against them again.
In the bottom of the first inning, Zach Ehrhard looked to have a two-run home run to begin the scoring. However, fan interference was called on the play, reversing it to a double. Nolan Schubart still scored to get OSU a run, but it could not further capitalize off the play.
Florida got on the board in the fourth thanks to a wild pitch before an error gave OSU a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Despite retaking the lead, OSU might have lost the game in the fourth after failing to take advantage.
After scoring on an error, Florida walked Lane Forsythe to set up OSU with a bases-loaded situation and only one out. With Carson Benge and Schubart up for the Cowboys, it looked like a near guarantee they would score again.
To try and combat that, Florida made a pitching change to Brandon Neely. Benge struck out looking and Schubart’s flyout ended the inning to leave three runners stranded.
Neely pitched the rest of the night for the Gators, shutting out the Cowboys from that point. Allowing only one hit and striking out 11 OSU batters, Neely’s performance helped set up the Gators for another game on Monday.
Florida took its first lead in the sixth inning with a three-run homer from Colby Shelton. With no outs, the Cowboys pulled Benge from the mound and inserted Gabe Davis. Davis gave up another run on a wild pitch in the inning, and it would be the final score of the night.
OSU will look to advance to the Super Regional again on Monday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 2 at O’Brate Stadium.
