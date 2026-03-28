Stailee Heard's Announcement Gives Cowgirl Basketball Hope for Next Season

Oklahoma State got some good news amid the chaos of the transfer portal.

Over the past few days, OSU women’s basketball has been dealing with the fallout of its second-round exit to UCLA and the end of its season. With several key players announcing their entrance into the transfer portal, it’s clear that Jacie Hoyt and company will have a lot of work to do in the offseason to build another complete roster.

While there will be some major turnover from this season to next, one of the Cowgirls’ stars won’t be going anywhere. On Friday, OSU forward Stailee Heard made an announcement about the transfer portal, but it looked quite different than the ones a few of her teammates had posted.

Heard announced that she would be returning to Stillwater for the 2026-27 season, which will be her final in college basketball. After three seasons of successful play under Hoyt, she’s decided to finish out her career in her home state.

“Loyal & True, this home, this is family, and we’re not finished yet,” Heard wrote. “I am excited to announce that I will be back in America’s Brightest Orange next year. Can’t wait to play in GIA again and Go Cowgirls!!!”

In an era where so many players are leaving and changing teams so frequently, it’s certainly a relief for the Cowgirls that one of their top players is taking the loyal and true mindset to heart. Given the situation most players are in during this wild era of college athletics, it’s also simply rare for a situation to line up as well as this one, where Heard’s decision to stay in Stillwater can make sense in a variety of areas.

Next season, Heard will be looking to bounce back from a down year and get back to her sophomore self during her senior season. After averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2024-25, Heard’s numbers dipped to 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds this season, both career lows.

While she had some struggles this season with so much talent surrounding her, it seems clear that she should be the leader of the Cowgirl squad next season and have a chance to put together a great season. With back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament also under her belt, she will be looking to lead OSU back to the postseason yet again in 2027.

Although there are so many questions surrounding the Cowgirls going into the offseason, Heard has already answered one of the most important.