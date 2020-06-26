Pokes Report
Stillwater Stars Add Former Houston Standout

Zach Lancaster

The addition of standouts from around the region continues for the Oklahoma State TBT team as the Stillwater Stars add former Houston standout Armoni Brooks.

Brooks is the latest regional addition as he joins former Kansas players Tyshawn Taylor and Nadir Tharpe.

During his third and final year at Houston, Brooks was fantastic. He helped lead Houston to an impressive 33-4 overall record and a berth to the Sweet 16 where they barely lost to Kentucky 62-58.

During the season, he started in nearly every game for the Cougars averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also shot a blistering 63% from beyond the 3-point line as a junior.

In fact, when Houston beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater 63-53, Brooks was one of the main reasons as he went off for 23 points, one-point shy of his season high.

Brooks left Houston a year early to try his hand at pro ball and was picked up by the Atlanta Hawks' G-League team, the College Park Skyhawks. This past season, Brooks played in 43 games for the Skyhawks, starting in four, and had a solid first year. He averaged 10.7 points in 20.9 minutes of action. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

The addition of Brooks to the Stillwater Stars continues what the coaching staff has been doing, and that's adding talented guards that can score almost at will.

Along with KU's Taylor and Tharpe, Brooks joins a talented roster led by Markel Brown, who's joined by Jeffrey Carroll, Mike Cobbins, Thomas Dziagwa, Phil Forte, Marshall Moses, Le'Bryan Nash, Lindy Waters III, Brian Williams and Darrell Williams.

The Stillwater Star have been selected as the No. 21 seed and will face the No. 12 seed, Team Brotherly Love, a 2019 TBT quarterfinalist, on July 4.

The schedule and teams admitted have been drastically adjusted due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. So, instead of 64 teams playing at eight locations across the country with the tournament taking place the end of July through the beginning of August, there are just 24 teams and the opening round of TBT will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will take place July 10-11 with the semifinals taking place on July 12. The TBT Championship Game will be held on July 14, with all rounds taking place under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

