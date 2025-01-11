Strong Second Half Pushes Cowgirls Past No. 17 West Virginia
Oklahoma State earned a statement win against a top 25 team.
OSU beat No. 17 West Virginia 64-57 at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday to move to 4-1 in conference play and get its first ranked win of the season. Trailing by as much as 10, the Cowgirls battled back and took control in the second half.
After a big third quarter pushed the Cowgirls ahead, they did not take their foot off the gas in the fourth. OSU’s defense forced a lengthy scoring drought for West Virginia, which helped it open a double-digit lead. Stailee Heard’s 12 second-half points sparked the Cowgirls’ success on her way to an 18-point, seven-rebound performance.
Forcing West Virginia to miss its first seven field goal attempts of the third quarter, the Cowgirls tried to seize control after halftime. In that third quarter, OSU outscored West Virginia 17-7 in another chapter of a rhythmless contest.
With both defenses playing well throughout, it was no surprise that it would come down to the final frame. However, OSU’s balanced scoring in the third quarter, with six players getting on the board, proved to be a significant factor in its second-half resurgence.
OSU also had some movement in the record books, as Anna Gret Asi moved into fifth place on the Cowgirls’ all-time 3-pointers made list against the Mountaineers. Asi hit that mark with her first 3-pointer of the day early in the first quarter.
She finished with three outside makes, but her loudest make came just before halftime. With the Cowgirls’ offense reeling in the second quarter, Asi gave the team a boost going into the locker room by nailing a half-court shot at the buzzer to bring OSU within five.
With another 13 games in the regular season and a potential postseason run, Asi could move past Taylor Hardeman for the No. 4 spot this season at her current pace. As she chases higher spots in the record, the Cowgirls will look to climb the Big 12 standings. They will have their next opportunity to do so in Houston on Tuesday.
