What Tyson Pogi’s Commitment Means for Oklahoma State Basketball

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team got some good news late Friday night as Southmoore High School guard Tyson Pogi announced his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is the first commitment to the Cowboys for the Class of 2027. The commitment is non-binding. The earliest he can sign with Oklahoma State is in November during the early signing period. He is the son of former Oklahoma State quarterback Aso Pogi.

Pogi will enter his senior year at Southmoore, in Moore, Okla., with some peace of mind. The Cowboys received a commitment that means a few things in the long term.

What Tyson Pogi’s Commitment Means for OSU

For one thing, it means head coach Steve Lutz and his staff are doing a better job of protecting their backyard. Pogi is a three-star player per On3/Rivals and was a Top 200 player in the country. But he was the No. 2 player in the state of Oklahoma. His commitment could help influence other Oklahoma-based players to join the program moving forward.

He may have taken a queue from forward Jalen Montonati, who is a four-star player from Owasso, Okla., who committed to the Cowboys last year and will join the program this fall as a freshman. Lutz didn’t land an Oklahoma-based recruit in his first cycle after he was hired in 2025.

Second, it continues the program’s run of recruiting Top 200 players. The 2025 class, which Lutz put together and held together after he was hired, had only a pair of Top 200 players — Ryan Crotty and Benjamin Ahmed. His 2026 class featured four Top 200 players, all of which are listed as four-star players.

Along with Montonati, he landed forward Latrell Allmond (Southern Pines, N.C./Petersburg (VA) HS), guard Parker Robinson (Orem, Utah/Utah Prep) and guard Anthony Felisi (Orem, Utah/Utah Prep). On3/Rivals ranks it as a Top 15 class and a Top 5 class in the Big 12.

Third, it pushed forward momentum for a program that needs to keep building after two, but not necessarily great, years under Lutz. He’s 37-33 in two seasons and improved the Cowboys by three wins from 2024-25 (17) to 2025-26 (20). The Cowboys have played in the NIT both years. But, that NCAA Tournament berth, last claimed in 2021, remains elusive. OSU hasn’t finished better than a tie for 12th in the Big 12 in two seasons.

Lutz hopes to change that with a transfer portal class that includes Georgetown center Julius Halaifonua, North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac, Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović and two Sam Houston players — guard Kashie Natt and guard Jacob Walker.

He’s also done a good job of keeping holdover talent, including Ahmed, Crotty, forward Mekhi Ragland, guard Kanye Clary.

With Pogi, Lutz and his staff proved that they’re already working ahead.