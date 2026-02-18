Three Keys For A Much-Needed Cowboy Win Over Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys need to shock the world to keep their postseason hopes alive.

OSU has dropped its last three games and hopes to stop this negative trend, or else its chances of making the NCAA Tournament will likely go out the window. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their next opponent happens to be the No. 8 Jayhawks.

Kansas comes into this bout 9-3 in Big 12 play, and with a chip on its shoulder after a loss to Iowa State in its last bout. Oklahoma State will have its work cut out for it, but if the Pokes want to make the big dance, they’ll have to play almost perfectly and win this game.

Here are three keys to a Cowboy win over Kansas

1. Win the turnover battle

The Jayhawks don’t turn the ball over very much, but the good thing for the Cowboys is they don’t cause opponents to turn the ball over much either. Kansas only turns the ball over 10.5 times per game, ranking them as one of the best in the nation. However, Kansas’ opponents only average 9.4 turnovers per game.

If Oklahoma State is able to control the ball and not give Kansas any extra possessions, that is a step in the right direction when it comes to an upset. Furthermore, the Pokes must make the Jayhawks' turnovers count and score as many points as possible off of them.

2. Stop Darryn Peterson

The Jayhawks are led by star freshman Darryn Peterson, who is currently projected as the top pick in next year’s NBA Draft. Peterson has only played in 14 games this year, but has averaged 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in those games.

The standout guard can take over a game and hit shots from anywhere on the floor, as he shoots 41.3% frome beyond the arc this season. The Pokes can not afford to let Peterson get hot in this game, or else their hopes of an upset will be gone fast.

3. Home court advantage

The Pokes will need all the help they can get in this game, and that means from the fans in Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU’s last ranked matchup at home saw one of the biggest crowds in GIA this season for Cowboy basketball, and the Pokes left with a win.

Oklahoma State will need support from the fans and students to disrupt Kansas in GIA. With a big home court advantage and a little bit of luck, the Cowboys could pull off another big upset at home.