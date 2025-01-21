Three Keys Heading into Oklahoma State's Matchup With Arizona
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had their ups and downs on the hardwood this season but are coming off of a victory over Colorado. Next up for the Pokes is a new team to the Big 12 Conference, the Arizona Wildcats.
The Wildcats are currently 11-6 on the season and are holding down the second spot in the Big 12, while the Cowboys are at the bottom of the conference and boast a 10-7 record this season. Let’s take a look a look at three factors heading into the game.
The Wildcats can shoot the rock
Arizona has three players averaging double-digit scoring with two more scoring nine points per game. They’re led by All-American Caleb Love (14.9 points per game). Love is coming off a pair of subpar performances by his standards in which he failed to reach double digits and combined to go 6-for-23. Don’t count on that to last too long. The Cowboys will have to try to contain the likes of Jaden Bradley (11.6 ppg and 3.7 assists) and KJ Lewis, who averages 10.2 off the bench.
Abou Ousmane has been consistent
Ousmane has played over the past view games for. He is averaging 12.7 points per game this season by over his last five games he has only scored under 13-points in a game once during that span. When Ousmane has a big game, the Cowboys are usually in position to win the basketball game.
The Wildcats can rebound
Arizona was minus-10 on the boards in the loss to Tech, another abnormality about that game, which resulted in 15 Red Raider second-chance points to the Wildcats’ five. But that was only the fourth time they’ve been out-rebounded all year. Arizona ranks second in the Big 12 and 21st nationally at 40.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are 20th in offensive rebounding percentage. The Cowboys aren’t too far behind Arizona with their 36.6 rebounds per game.
