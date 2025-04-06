Transfer Additions Could Lead Oklahoma State Back to NCAA Tournament
The Cowboys have hit the transfer portal hard, and their latest additions could help the program take its next step.
Oklahoma State men’s basketball has been in a rough stretch for quite some time. The Cowboys have made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past eight seasons and have consistently been among the worst teams in the Big 12.
Last year, the Cowboys hired Steve Lutz to take over for Mike Boynton. While there was some optimism surrounding the beginning of a new era, Lutz’s crunched time frame hurt his ability to build a competitive team through the portal.
Most notably, Lutz struggled to find any go-to scoring options through the portal. Instead, he was thrust into building a team filled with glue guys and offensive players who weren’t great at creating for themselves.
OSU made it a point in this offseason to add top-end scoring talent and take the next step in rebuilding the program. Over the past few days, Lutz has secured commitments from a few high-volume scorers who should do wonders for the Cowboys’ offense next season.
He secured commitments from Kanye Clary and Isaiah Coleman on Friday before getting arguably the biggest commit of his OSU tenure in Anthony Roy on Saturday. All three players have led their team in scoring in one of the past two seasons.
Clary averaged only 6.3 points in seven games with Mississippi State last season but put up 16.7 points a night to lead Penn State as a sophomore in 2023-24. Meanwhile, Coleman took a leap last season to become Seton Hall’s top scorer at 15.6 points per game.
Roy still takes the top spot by averaging 25.7 points in 11 games with Green Bay last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Assuming all three players can show up to Stillwater as their best form, the Cowboys’ scoring attack should be among the best in the conference.
Combined, those three averaged 58 points per game in their best season over the past two years. That type of offensive production has the potential to transform the OSU program and usher in a new era of NCAA Tournament teams.