Turnover Troubles Almost Get The Best Of The Cowboys

A win is a win, even if it is a little too close for comfort.

It took the whole duration of Sunday’s contest, but Oklahoma State was finally able to put Cal State Fullerton away 94-89 to move to 11-1 on the season. Anthony Roy led the scoring for the Cowboys today as he had 22, and Vyctorius Miller and Christian Coleman did their part as they both had 20.

Roy had himself a game from beyond the arc as the senior guard made six shots from deep. This helped OSU overall, as it shot 47% from three-point, well above its 32.1% average. The Cowboys shot well as a whole, shooting 51% from the floor, a bit better than their 49.4% average.

Even though Oklahoma State seemed to have a productive day shooting the ball, Cal State Fullerton was able to stay in the game due to the Pokes' inability to limit turnovers.

Oklahoma State turned the ball over 17 times on Sunday and certainly paid for it, as Cal State Fullerton was able to score 27 points off OSU’s turnovers. This helped the Titans claw their way back into the game after being down 16 points at the half.

This has been a problem for Oklahoma State this year, as they average 13.4 turnovers per game. This has put the Cowboys as one of the worst teams in the nation and worst in the Big 12 at taking care of the basketball.

The turnovers might not have caused the Cowboys to lose the game ultimately, but the Cowboys can not continue this trend in the coming weeks. With great defensive squads like Houston, Iowa State and BYU residing in the Big 12, OSU can not afford to have a multitude of turnovers and still expect to compete.

These changes must come fast, as OSU only has one more game before starting conference play on Jan. 3, against Texas Tech. This game against the Red Raiders will set the tone for the Cowboys' Big 12 campaign, as Texas Tech is coming off a win against No. 3 Duke.

OSU’s season is difficult enough with the challenges that come with competing in the Big 12 conference. Because of this, Steve Lutz’s squad can not create more obstacles for themselves by giving opponents extra opportunities with turnovers.

If the Cowboys can reduce their number of turnovers, then they have a chance to have a historic year, but if they can’t, then the Pokes are in for a long season.