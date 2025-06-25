Upset Wins Could Deliver Rowdy Gallagher-Iba Arena for Cowboy Basketball
Oklahoma State needs its fan base engaged to reach its goals, and one thing could help that happen.
Throughout the past few years, OSU has been among the most lackluster teams in the Big 12. After making the NCAA Tournament in 2021, it has been unable to get back despite narrowly missing in 2023.
While the Cowboys have won a tournament game in the past five years and nearly made another appearance recently, fan support has dwindled for the team. After firing Mike Boynton last year, the Cowboys seemed to be in a rough position moving forward.
In taking weeks to hire Steve Lutz as the next coach, OSU missed out on some potential key transfers while giving itself almost no chance to retain the Cowboys testing their options in the portal. Still, Lutz’s first team in 2024-25 set the foundation for what could happen over the next few years.
However, OSU is still not in a perfect position despite having a much more successful offseason on paper. The Cowboys still project to be a bottom-tier team in the Big 12 and aren’t expected to be in the NCAA Tournament discussion.
Of course, a successful start to the season could thrust OSU into bubble conversations, but ultimately, those conversations won’t get fans in Gallagher-Iba Arena. That was seen last season when OSU had an unbeaten stretch to begin the year.
However, the Cowboys’ key to earning that fan support inside their arena is probably much simpler than it seems. Considering the program already has plenty of optimism around it, OSU’s road to rowdy could be just a game away.
Of course, that game would have to be an upset win over one of the top teams in the country. Luckily for the Cowboys, they play in the Big 12 and might have one of those opportunities on almost a weekly basis.
Sure, it won’t be easy for OSU to beat those great teams consistently, but OSU’s goals don’t come with an easy road.