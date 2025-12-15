Week 7 AP Poll Features No Ranked Oklahoma State Teams

How the mighty have fallen.

Oklahoma State knew that with the release of the Week 7 AP Poll, both the Cowboys and the Cowgirls would fall, but it's doubtful they expected by how much.

The AP voters were more lenient with the Cowgirls, as they only dropped the team to right outside the top 25. After a 92-70 loss against Oklahoma, the AP voters could have been harsher on the No. 23 Cowgirls, but the OSU women only missed the official poll by five votes.

The OSU women will have an opportunity to get back in the AP Poll quickly, as they play Tulsa Monday night and then Cincinnati on Saturday. If Jaycie Hoyt’s team can win both of its games this week, the Cowgirls could very likely see themselves right back in the top 25.

This would be positive momentum heading into the Cowgirls' Big 12 schedule that starts Dec. 31 against No. 15 Baylor. The Cowgirls will have to quickly bounce back from their downfall and continue to strive for one of their best seasons ever.

On the other hand, the Cowboys did not get equal punishment. Steve Lutz’s squad suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday as the Cowboys lost 85-76 to the Sooners. The Pokes were never out of the game and fought hard, even though they were missing Parsa Fallah for most of the game. However, the Poll voters disagreed that the OSU men’s team showed fight down the stretch.

In Week 6, the Cowboys were knocking on the door to the poll as they had 54 votes and were just the second team left out. Now, after just one loss, the Cowboys did not receive a single AP vote. The poll was at least consistent, as Oklahoma didn’t receive a vote either, but now OSU will have to prove a lot more if it wants to be taken seriously.

The Cowboys will have an easier next three games as they take on Kansas City, Cal State Fullerton and then Bethune-Cookman, before starting Big 12 play in January. The Oklahoma State men had hoped to join the ranks of the ranked Big 12 teams before going to battle among them, but now the Cowboys will most likely be battling from behind once again.

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls have the capability to climb the ranks once again; they will just have to make sure this fall is a motivator and not a diminishing factor for the rest of the season.