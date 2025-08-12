Oklahoma's John Mateer Responds to Public Scrutiny of His Venmo Transactions
Quarterback John Mateer has yet to play a down for Oklahoma, but he already making headlines.
On Monday, digital amateur archeologists unearthed Venmo transactions in which Mateer appeared to pay one Richard Roaten twice in Nov. 2022 with the memo "sports gambling." One transaction referenced USC's 48–45 win over UCLA that year, during which Mateer was a freshman at Washington State.
The scrutiny was loud enough that Mateer was forced to issue a statement Tuesday denying he had bet on college football.
"The allegations that I once participated in sports gambling are false," Mateer wrote on social media. "My previous Venmo transactions did not accurately portray the transactions in question but were instead inside jokes between me and my friends."
Mateer's ordeal comes amid increased watchfulness of sports gambling among athletes as its legalization's effects are better understood. This summer alone, Pistons guard Malik Beasley and Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase have been investigated amid gambling allegations.
With the Cougars last year, Mateer threw 29 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions. His new team is scheduled to open its season on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.