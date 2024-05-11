Western Kentucky Transfer Follows Steve Lutz, Signs with Oklahoma State
A former Hilltopper is following Steve Lutz to Stillwater.
Western Kentucky transfer guard Brandon Newman signed with Oklahoma State, the team announced on Friday. Newman helped Lutz earn an NCAA Tournament bid in their lone season there.
Last season, Newman averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. The senior started every game for the Hilltoppers and scored in double figures 19 times. His best performance came in their January matchup against Jacksonville State, where he scored 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including four 3-pointers.
Newman also scored in double figures in all three Conference USA Tournament games, averaging 13.3 points.
Newman also brings familiarity with Lutz’s system to the team. As a ball handler, he should be able to lessen the burden of others as they adjust to the fast-paced offensive attack.
Before spending a season with Lutz at Western Kentucky, Newman played three seasons at Purdue and redshirted in 2019-20.
As part of one of the nation’s best teams, Newman played a significant role in all three seasons. His best year at Purdue came in 2020-21 when he averaged eight points and started 23 of 28 games for the No. 4 seed Boilermakers. That season, he scored a career-high 29 points to go with six rebounds and two steals in a win against Minnesota.
Although his role steadily decreased over the next two seasons, he still played an important part in Purdue’s success. In Newman’s last two seasons at Purdue, he started seven games and played in 60.
Still, Newman found consistent success under Lutz last season, and that could travel with him to Stillwater. Making the NCAA Tournament every year of his career, Newman brings the winning experience OSU has lacked over the past few seasons.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.