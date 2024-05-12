Western Kentucky Transfer Guard Officially Signs With Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys' signing of a veteran guard out of the transfer portal if official as of Saturday. Western Kentucky transfer guard Brandon Newman -- a former player of new Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz -- committed to the program a couple of days ago and is now an official member of the team.
Newman began his career at Purdue, where he redshirted during the 2019-20 season. He then went on to play with the program for three seasons, playing in 88 contests, logging 30 starts. Newman averaged 6.3 points per game for the Boilermakers.
The 6-foot-5 guard then transferred to Western Kentucky to play for Lutz, who coached him for one season at Purdue as an assistant. Newman averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game at Western Kentucky. Now, he's following his former head coach once again as he is making the move to Stillwater.
"Experience matters in this game," Lutz said in a release. "Brandon has been to four straight NCAA tournaments and played a major role in our postseason success at Western Kentucky and Purdue. He's a skilled guard who can shoot, rebound and defend at a high level, and he's a great guy, as well. We're excited that he'll be joining us at OSU."
The former four-star recruit had plenty of solid offers coming out of high school before joining Purdue. Now, having played four seasons of college basketball and having been in college for five years -- Newman provides some incredible experience for an Oklahoma State roster that needs it.
Lutz has now added five transfers to his class, tagging along with four-star high school recruit Jeremiah Johnson. Building onto a roster of three returners -- those being Jamyron Keller, Connor Dow and Bryce Thompson -- Lutz has done a good job bringing in players who fit the team's identity and future play style.
