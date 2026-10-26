What Oklahoma State Basketball Preseason Revealed Critical Decision for Steve Lutz

Steve Lutz’s goal is to get Oklahoma State back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

He articulated that during Big 12 media days last week. He believes he’s assembled the best offensive team of his tenure. The defense? Well, that’s a work in progress and that’s what will help the Cowboys rise further in the Big 12 Conference after two seasons in the bottom half of the league.

After two scrimmages Lutz has learned plenty about his team. But few roles are set as the Cowboys prepare for their season opener on Nov. 2. But he has one critical decision to make about one young player — how much should he play Anthony Felisi in the regular season?

The Anthony Felisi Question

Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lutz is giving his true freshmen plenty of run. There’s a chance that at least two of them will play significant minutes early. The odds were good that four-star forward Latrell Allmond would be one of them.

I’m not so sure the odds were with guard Anthony Felisi to be the other. He was a four-star player like Allmond. He played his final year at Utah Prep and he showed signs of being a dynamic player during the Cowboys’ tour of Puerto Rico.

But his two scrimmages have revealed a player that Lutz must find a place for in his rotation. Consider:

Against New Mexico: 28 minutes, 18 points, six rebounds.

Against Tulsa: 29 minutes, 10 points, four rebounds.

He started against Tulsa in place of Kanye Clary, who was unavailable.

It’s an important decision for a couple of reasons. The Cowboys have plenty of experienced guards, including Clary, Kashie Natt (who started against Tulsa), Luka Bogovac and Jacob Walker. If Felisi is going to crack that rotation, he must be able to do something meaningful that the other guards may not be able to.

That niche may NOT be rebounding. He had 10 rebounds in two scrimmages. It’s hard to find good rebounding guards. The Cowboys may be lousy with them. Natt had 12 rebounds against Tulsa. Walker had five and has a reputation for rebounding. Bogovac is a floor spacer and 3-point shooter who isn’t going to rebound much.

Felisi didn’t attempt a 3-pointer against Tulsa. He missed two against New Mexico. Natt and Walker can hit that shot, along with Bogovac.

But his rebounding and his defense are his best calling cards to get playing time. Lutz calls him a “tough, disruptive presence” on defense. Those are things Lutz needs. His mission this season is to improve the defense.

The Wisconsin scrimmage may give Lutz more clarity on how much Felisi can play early this season. A five-guard rotation can be tough on team chemistry. If Clary can’t play early this season, that makes Lutz’s decision easier. He’ll need the run from Felisi at that point.

But if Lutz has a healthy team, he must find a place for Felisi in this rotation. His play in the scrimmages has risen to the point where he can be impactful from the start.