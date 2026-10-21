Parsa Fallah Thrilled to Play for Oklahoma State After Latest Injunction Victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parsa Fallah has plenty of reasons to be happy these days.

On Tuesday, he cleared another legal hurdle to play for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as he and other student-athletes received a new injunction as part of the Glancey vs. NCAA case in California. The ruling gave all members of the Class of 2022 eligibility through the end of the 2026-27 season, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein and other outlets. The NCAA is set to appeal.

For now, it gives Fallah the chance to continue to work out with his teammates as he works back from his torn ACL suffered in February.

Fallah was at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday and talked about both the injunction and the injury.

Parsa Fallah on His Future

Oklahoma State forward Parsa Fallah talks about winning his temporary injunction case and his progress from injury. He has a “Target” in mind for a return. #OkState #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/OI7FBsQuLc — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 21, 2026

Fallah has been allowed to practice with the Cowboys since August after winning a temporary injunction in two different courts — California and Oklahoma. This injunction carries a bit more weight since the judge is indication that the players in question will be eligible for the 2026-27 season, pending appeal.

Fallah couldn’t be happier about the injunction.

“It feels great,” he said. “I’m really grateful to be back, playing for Oklahoma State for one more year and with this team. I’m really excited to play with my new teammates. I think they’re all great players and great personalities. So to be able to come back and play one more year I’m really grateful for it.”

The Iran native has been in college for five years — three at Southern Utah, including a redshirt, followed by one at Oregon State and one at Oklahoma State. Head coach Steve Lutz has said that Fallah’s case is a bit unique because his emigration from Iran was delayed.

Then there’s the knee. Before the injury he averaged 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds for Oklahoma State. He is the most experienced player on the roster at 6-10 or taller.

But he must continue working through the knee rehab. He said he feels he’s a bit further ahead than his doctors and trainers expected at this point. They haven’t given him an exact date for a return — he must still be medically cleared. But he has a hopeful date in mind to return.

“I’m not trying to put an exact date on it,” Fallah said. “But I would say probably December.”

Lutz didn’t talk about Fallah’s injury timeline, but he did talk about how he’s approaching coaching both Fallah and Kashie Natt, who is also playing on a temporary injunction from a different court.

“I expect those to hold,” Lutz said. “So, the way that I look at it is you treat them just like they’re part of the team and a significant part of the team. And if for some reason that changes, it would be like a season-ending injury. That’s the way I treat it.”