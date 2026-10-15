Oklahoma State Cowboys Get Little Love from Big 12 Basketball Coaches Poll

In the eyes of Big 12 coaches, the Oklahoma State Cowboys didn't do enough to be considered even among the top eight teams in the league going into the season.

The Big 12 Conference released the men's basketball preseason poll and preseason all-Big 12 teams on Thursday, and unlike the Cowgirls — who were picked to win the conference and had both the preseason player of the year and newcomer of the year — the Cowboys were picked to finish 11th in the league and had no players selected to the preseason team.

Oklahoma State received 98 points in the poll. Arizona was picked to win the league receiving 12 of the 16 first place votes from coaches, followed by Houston, which received four first place votes. The Wildcats and the Cougars were separated by just six points.

Oklahoma State’s Uphill Climb

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have made progress under third-year head coach Steve Lutz, but they have yet to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, where their last appearance was in 2021. In two seasons under Lutz the Cowboys are 37-33 and have improved their win total by three victories from 2024-25 to 2025-26.

Oklahoma State has finished no better than a tie for 12th place in the league in either season and has played in the postseason NIT both years. The Cowboys won 20 games last year.

Lutz recruited one of the best freshman classes in the country, one that includes three four-star recruits, some of whom analysts expect to make an immediate impact for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys also brought in several transfers. The Cowboys also bring back several players from last year's team, including guard Kanye Clary and forward Parsa Fallah, the latter of which is eligible on a waiver obtained in a court case as he pursues a fifth season of eligibility.

Big 12 media days is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Cowboys and the Cowgirls are expected to talk on Wednesday with reporters. Lutz is bringing three players with him including forward Jordan Burks, Clary and Fallah.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll for 2026-27

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Arizona (12) – 220 points

2. Houston (4) – 214 points

3. Kansas – 186 points

4. Iowa State – 181 points

5. Texas Tech – 180 points

6. BYU – 148 points

7. TCU – 137 points

T8. Cincinnati – 116 points

T8. West Virginia – 116 points

10. Baylor – 102 points

11. Oklahoma State – 98 points

12. Arizona State – 75 points

13. UCF – 55 points

T14. Colorado – 34 points

T14. Kansas State – 34 points

16. Utah – 24 points

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors

Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Player of the Year: Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Tyran Stokes, Kansas

All-Big 12 Preseason Team

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State

Robert Wright III, BYU*

Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

Xavier Edmonds, TCU

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*

Players are sorted alphabetically by school

*Indicates unanimous selection