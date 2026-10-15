Oklahoma State Cowboys Get Little Love from Big 12 Basketball Coaches Poll
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In the eyes of Big 12 coaches, the Oklahoma State Cowboys didn't do enough to be considered even among the top eight teams in the league going into the season.
The Big 12 Conference released the men's basketball preseason poll and preseason all-Big 12 teams on Thursday, and unlike the Cowgirls — who were picked to win the conference and had both the preseason player of the year and newcomer of the year — the Cowboys were picked to finish 11th in the league and had no players selected to the preseason team.
Oklahoma State received 98 points in the poll. Arizona was picked to win the league receiving 12 of the 16 first place votes from coaches, followed by Houston, which received four first place votes. The Wildcats and the Cougars were separated by just six points.
Oklahoma State’s Uphill Climb
The Cowboys have made progress under third-year head coach Steve Lutz, but they have yet to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, where their last appearance was in 2021. In two seasons under Lutz the Cowboys are 37-33 and have improved their win total by three victories from 2024-25 to 2025-26.
Oklahoma State has finished no better than a tie for 12th place in the league in either season and has played in the postseason NIT both years. The Cowboys won 20 games last year.
Lutz recruited one of the best freshman classes in the country, one that includes three four-star recruits, some of whom analysts expect to make an immediate impact for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys also brought in several transfers. The Cowboys also bring back several players from last year's team, including guard Kanye Clary and forward Parsa Fallah, the latter of which is eligible on a waiver obtained in a court case as he pursues a fifth season of eligibility.
Big 12 media days is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Cowboys and the Cowgirls are expected to talk on Wednesday with reporters. Lutz is bringing three players with him including forward Jordan Burks, Clary and Fallah.
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll for 2026-27
1. Arizona (12) – 220 points
2. Houston (4) – 214 points
3. Kansas – 186 points
4. Iowa State – 181 points
5. Texas Tech – 180 points
6. BYU – 148 points
7. TCU – 137 points
T8. Cincinnati – 116 points
T8. West Virginia – 116 points
10. Baylor – 102 points
11. Oklahoma State – 98 points
12. Arizona State – 75 points
13. UCF – 55 points
T14. Colorado – 34 points
T14. Kansas State – 34 points
16. Utah – 24 points
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors
Preseason Player of the Year: Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State
Preseason Freshman of the Year: Tyran Stokes, Kansas
All-Big 12 Preseason Team
Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State
Robert Wright III, BYU*
Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Tyran Stokes, Kansas
Xavier Edmonds, TCU
JT Toppin, Texas Tech*
Players are sorted alphabetically by school
*Indicates unanimous selection
Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard