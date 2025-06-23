Where ESPN Projects Former Oklahoma State Star to Land in Latest NBA Mock Draft
One of Oklahoma State’s recent stars will soon be making the leap to the NBA.
On Wednesday night, the 2025 NBA Draft will begin, with many players seeing their lifelong dreams of playing in the NBA be realized for the first time. Among those players expected to be selected over the two-day event is former OSU guard Javon Small.
While Small was only in Stillwater for one season, he was a bright spot for the Cowboys throughout a rough year. His only season at OSU was the 2023-24 season, which resulted in only 12 wins, the worst mark of the Mike Boynton era.
In ESPN’s latest mock draft, it projects Small to be selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 48 pick. With a second-round selection potentially on the way for Small, it is a reminder of the incredible talent he displayed across his one season at OSU.
Despite OSU’s struggles, Small was often able to keep the Cowboys’ games competitive and was a fun player for fans to watch during the year. While he is a bit undersized for NBA standards, Small’s ability to get to his spots and knock down shots will be vital at the next level.
His playmaking ability is also something that could impress coaches in the NBA and help him become a steal at his projected second-round spot. Although there’s a chance he could make an immediate impact as a role player, it wouldn’t be shocking to see his professional journey begin with some time in the G League, which is rather common for second-round picks.
Although Small will be added to the list of OSU players in the NBA when he steps on the floor next season, that comes with some controversy. After his one season with OSU, Small transferred to West Virginia and even played against the Cowboys in the final season of his college career.
In his official NBA profile, he will be listed as a West Virginia product. While that listing is simply about where a player ended his college journey, part of his road to the NBA ran through Stillwater, and that should be enough for OSU to embrace him as he takes the next step in his basketball career.