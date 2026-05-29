Why Jacie Hoyt Thinks Audi Crooks Fits Oklahoma State's Offensive System

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls pulled the most coveted player out of the transfer portal in former Iowa State center Audi Crooks.

In Crooks, the Cowgirls are getting one of the best scorers in the country. Crooks averaged 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds last year and scored 2,256 points in three seasons with the Cyclones. She has the potential to change how Oklahoma State is perceived as a program nationally and to alter the Cowgirls’ hopes in the NCAA Tournament, where they have been eliminated in the first round in two out of three appearances under head coach Jacie Hoyt.

To outsiders, pulling a player of Crooks’ caliber might mean Oklahoma State has to change the way they do things. Hoyt doesn't believe so. In fact, as she told Big 12 Radio recently, she believes Crooks is not only the right fit for her scheme but for the personnel she’s recruited.

How Audi Crooks Fits at Oklahoma State

New team who this 🤩

Audi Crooks is ready and eager for a challenge in a new system at Oklahoma State



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Hoyt likes her Cowgirls to play up tempo. That means running the floor and shooting a lot of 3-pointers. Crooks might be the most proficient low post scorer in the game. Hoyt believes those two things can coexist and it's part of the reason why she pursued Crooks so heavily once the Iowa State started cleared the transfer portal.

“I think a player like Audi in the post dreams about being surrounded by shooters, right?” Hoyt said. “Because then you can’t have the double teams and the specialized defenses and those things.”

Crooks used the portal to recruit a set of guards that should help space the floor and pull double teams away from Crooks. Guard Liv McGill from Florida was the second-most coveted player in the transfer portal and scored more than 20 points per game last year.

The list also includes three other Top 100 transfers — Lindenwood guard Ellie Brueggemann, former Baylor guard Yuting Deng and Rutgers guard Nene Ndiaye was ranked No. 95. There is also Division II player of the Year Talexa Weeter, Missouri State guard Zoe Canfiel and holdover wing Stailee Heard.

There are no shortage of options around Crooks. But those options aren’t just there to help Crooks’ defenders stay honest. She’s there to help them, too.

“Shooters love having a post presence that people can’t cheat off on them,” Hoyt said. “So I think it's really not that hard. I think a lot of people you know maybe question that with the style that we play but I think it's the perfect match.”

The Cowgirls were a Top 25 team last year but fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to eventual national champion UCLA. Inside the Bruins had Lauren Betts. Hoyt hopes having Crooks inside helps the Cowgirls get over the hump and reach the Sweet 16 next season.