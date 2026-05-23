Oklahoma State Softball Faces Elimination in Super Regionals Against Nebraska

One game to stay alive. That’s what the Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team faces on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

After falling to Nebraska, 8-1, on Friday, and after a one-day rain delay after starting that game on Thursday evening, the Cowgirls face elimination as they play Game 2 of their super regional series with Nebraska at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Of the four Big 12 teams that are still in the NCAA Tournament, the Cowgirls are one of two that face elimination on Saturday. UCF lost its opener to UCLA. Meanwhile, both Texas Tech and Arizona State can punch their tickets to the Women’s College World Series with victories on Saturday.

The Cowgirls are trying to end a one-year drought of playing in the WCWS. After missing last season, they played in five straight dating back to 2019. For Nebraska, the drought has been longer. The Cornhuskers haven't been to Oklahoma City since 2013.

Here is a preview of the Game 2, including the complete schedule, TV information and more.

Lincoln Super Regional

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Karli Godwin celebrates with coach Kenny Gajewski after hitting a home run. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Game 1: Nebraska 8, Oklahoma State 1

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Game 3: TBA (if necessary)

Records: Oklahoma State, 41-16; Nebraska: 50-6

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Nebraska, No. 1/No. 1

Previewing Oklahoma State

OSU pitcher Ruby Meylan gave up a career-high seven runs to Nebraska on Friday. She exited the game in the third inning and by that point Cowgirls head coach Kenny Gajewski was using other pitchers to cover the remaining innings to save Meylan for the elimination game. Her pitches weren’t as sharp against Nebraska, especially early in the game as she gave up a three-run home run in the first inning.

Oklahoma State’s offense was incredible during its regional tournament in Stillwater. But Nebraska starter Jordy Frahm quieted the Cowgirls’ bats. They managed just five hits and their only run came on a solo home run from Karli Godwin. In fact, only one other runner got to second base. Oklahoma State is going to need more traffic on the base paths on Saturday if they expect to win and forcing game three.

Previewing Nebraska

The expectation is that left-hander Alexis Jensen will start on Saturday. The Nebraska native — who also had the same youth pitching coach as Meylan and Frahm — has been one of the best freshman pitchers in the country this season. She is 24-2 with a 2.45 ERA. One of those two losses was against Oklahoma State in February. Her last loss was on March 28 against UCLA, which was Nebraska’s last loss as a team.

Jesse Farrell was the big bat for Nebraska in the opener as she drove in five runs and hit a home run off Meylan. The cornhuskers had 12 hits in the game and they're one of the few teams in the country that can match up with Oklahoma State from a lineup standpoint.