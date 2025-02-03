Will Oklahoma State Win a Big 12 Road Game This Season?
The Cowboys can’t find a win away from Stillwater.
Last season, Oklahoma State’s 12-20 record wasn’t enough for Mike Boynton to keep his job. Along with a horrid nonconference performance, the Cowboys only won four conference games, with only one Big 12 win coming on the road.
OSU’s win at Cincinnati last season was its only road win of the entire season. While the Cowboys have already won multiple road games under Steve Lutz this season, their struggles away from home against some of the worst in the conference make a winless record in conference road games a possibility.
With the conference slate halfway through, the Cowboys are 3-7 in Big 12 play, with an 0-5 mark on the road, losing those five by an average of 18.8 points. Their winning record at home shows a sign of life the team often failed to show last season, but their wins against teams at the bottom of the conference standings in Stillwater don’t mean as much when the Cowboys can’t secure a win outside of Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Although anything can happen in college basketball, it feels like a rather safe bet that OSU will fall to 0-6 in conference road games on Tuesday when it plays at Houston, which beat OSU by double digits in Stillwater to open Big 12 play.
That leaves OSU with another four opportunities to win a game on the road this season. Its remaining schedule features games at TCU, Kansas, Baylor and UCF.
The Horned Frogs have been shaky at best in Big 12 play and have narrowly earned wins against teams such as Colorado and Kansas State, who OSU also beat. While OSU has been uncompetitive in all five conference road games, a trip to Fort Worth might be its best chance at a win.
Winning against a ranked team on the road in Kansas seems far-fetched, so the matchup in Allen Fieldhouse resulting in an OSU seems about as likely as a win in Houston. While Baylor isn’t a ranked team, it has a winning record in conference play and looks like an NCAA Tournament team, making a win there a difficult feat for the Cowboys.
OSU will have its final road game at UCF, which is its second-best chance of winning on the road. The Knights are 4-6 in conference play and had some struggles on their home floor this season.
Regardless of which game OSU might have the best chance of winning, the reality is this team is facing a legitimate possibility of going 0-10 in Big 12 road games.
