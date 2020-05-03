Pokes Report
William Hill Releases Updated 2020-21 Title Odds

Zach Lancaster

If you're missing sports so much that you're going through 2020-21 college basketball title futures, then you're not alone.

Vegas sports book William Hill recently updated their 2020-21 title odds and Oklahoma State is listed as a long shot, but certainly not as far down as they've been in recent years. The Cowboys check in with a handful of other teams at 100/1 to win the 2020-21 national title.

This is how the Big 12 looks with the odds given:

  • Kansas 12/1
  • Baylor 13/1
  • Texas Tech 30/1
  • West Virginia 40/1
  • Texas 50/1
  • Oklahoma State 100/1

Those odds have certainly improved for the Cowboys since William Hill released their futures at the end of March.

Oklahoma State is returning a solid group of veterans led by juniors Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei. That includes sophomores Avery Anderson, Kalib and Keylan Boone, Chris Harris and Hidde Roessink.

They're joined by one of the best recruiting classes in not only the country, but in program history. It's headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the country Cade Cunningham out of Montverde (FL) Academy.

He's joined by a handful of four-star prospects in guards Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. Boynton and Co. also added sharpshooting 3-point specialist Ferron Flavors Jr, as well as forward Montreal Pena.

While the Cowboys will be without seniors Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters, Thomas Dziagwa and Jonathan Laurent, this team has the chance to be really good and make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

If you wanted to be a LOT more optimistic, but I'm not sure how crazy it would be, vegasinsider has the Cowboys at 35/1 to take home the national title.

