Oklahoma State Still Has Time But Can't Waste Opportunities

Oklahoma State has another important game upcoming, and it can’t afford another flat performance.

On Tuesday, OSU fell flat against Baylor on its home floor, marking the first loss in Stillwater this season for the Pokes. Now sitting at 1-3 in conference play, OSU has some work ahead if it wants to turn its Big 12 fate around.

With a Saturday matchup against Kansas State on the horizon, OSU is set for its next test of the Big 12 gauntlet. While a tough schedule has clearly put OSU in a tough position, it’s also helped the Pokes’ chances of extending their tournament window.

In some respects, being in the Big 12 is a blessing for the Cowboys. With how stacked and deep the Big 12 is, it has basically become the men’s basketball equivalent of how the SEC is portrayed in football.

Every game comes against a quality opponent that can beat you on any court at any time, but that also makes every loss a quality one, even a home loss to a Baylor team that was previously winless in conference play.

So, while playing in the Big 12 can make every win a bit more valuable and every loss not quite as detrimental, they are still wins and losses. And, to make the NCAA Tournament, the Cowboys need to start doing more winning than losing.

Sure, it’s not exactly rocket science to say that OSU will be in a better position if it beats Kansas State than it would with a loss, but this Saturday’s matchup could be a key turning point for the Pokes. Of course, that’s also what a win against UCF followed by a tough fight on the road against a top 3 team felt like for Steve Lutz’s crew.

Sure, there are still 14 games left in conference play, and any five-game winning streak in February will likely solve all of these January woes, but that sort of stretch is far from guaranteed. While OSU is an offensive team that might need to rely on a couple of weeks of lights-out offense to bolster its tournament case, it simply can’t rely on that happening.

Every game from this point forward should be treated as a must-win for the Cowboys, particularly against unranked opponents. While this Saturday night matchup against the Wildcats wasn’t circled as a big game coming into the year, it’s certainly turned into one, and OSU must respond to the challenge before its time begins to run out.