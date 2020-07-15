Yor Anei Transfers to SMU

It appears that former Cowboy center Yor Anei has found a home. Anei took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce he's transferring to SMU.

Anei entered the transfer portal just a few weeks after Oklahoma State learned of its punishment from the NCAA.

Anei, who is a rising junior, was a solid big man for the past two seasons. He's eighth in school history with 145 career blocks and his average of 2.27 per game ranks second.

His career average of 2.27 blocks per game ended the season ranked 11th among all active players nationwide, and his 145 blocks are the 40th most in the country at the end of 2019-20.

As a sophomore, Anei averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

The loss of Anei left Mike Boynton and Co. a little light down low with Kalib Boone as the only returning big man. However, Boynton and Co. brought in a solid 2020 class that includes both Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Montreal Pena, both who bring length and athleticism down low.

Also, in the weeks since Anei left, the Cowboys landed 6-10 JUCO transfer Bernard Kouma. What Kouma lacks in experience, he makes up for in size as he's also roughly 240-pounds. He's got a great frame for the strength staff to work with. He's green around the edges as he only averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this past season for South Plains College, but the depth and size he provides will be beneficial for Boynton and Co.