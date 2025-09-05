3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon
Oklahoma State is set for action in Eugene, and this game has some potential to get out of hand.
Over the past several months, OSU had been awaiting its return to the field. After making significant changes to the coaching staff and roster, especially through the transfer portal, OSU was simply counting down the days until it faced UT Martin.
Of course, that game was almost always going to be an easy win for the Pokes, and not many OSU fans wanted to think about the matchup that followed. OSU is now set for that dreaded matchup against No. 6 Oregon, and it could easily be the toughest game the Cowboys have all season, and there are no shortage of interesting things that could happen when the Cowboys and Ducks kick off in Eugene.
Three intriguing betting lines for Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon:
First drive result
If there was any doubt about how bad this game is expected to get, look no further than the first drive result odds for both squads.
Oklahoma State: Punt -194, Touchdown +411, Field Goal Attempt +421, Turnover, Turnover on Downs or Safety +435
Oregon: Touchdown -151, Punt +245, Field Goal Attempt +444, Turnover, Turnover on Downs or Safety +537
Sure, it’s not that crazy to see the expected outcome of the first drives being an OSU punt and an Oregon touchdown. However, it is a bit eye-catching to see that an OSU score is considered just about as likely as an OSU turnover.
Oregon Over/Under 41.5
Tied into OSU’s over/under being 13.5, it appears that the overall spread of Oregon -27.5 certainly has more to do with OSU’s offense than its defense. Sure, allowing six touchdowns is what it would take for Oregon to cover, but with the Pokes being a four-touchdown underdog, and Mike Gundy and Doug Meacham typically being known for high-flying offenses, there’s at least a sliver of confidence in Todd Grantham being shown.
With Dante Moore still looking to break out for the Ducks, there is still a chance for OSU’s defense to make some noise and force the Oregon under to hit. Of course, if the Cowboy offense is as bad as expected, the Ducks might consistently have a short field to work with, effectively nullifying any success from OSU’s defense.
Oregon to win by 43+ (+400)
Perhaps the most jarring figure on the list, the Ducks’ chance of winning by at least 43 is considered 4.5 times likelier than OSU to win at all, according to the book’s +1800 OSU moneyline. To say that would be an utter failure for the Cowboys, even as a clear underdog, would be an understatement.
Of course, OSU isn’t that far removed from a loss of that magnitude, with OSU’s most recent road game at Colorado to end 2024 finishing in a 52-0 defeat. With all of the changes OSU has made this offseason, it would be gutting for the Pokes to see anything similar to what happened in Boulder last season.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.