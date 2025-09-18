3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa
Oklahoma State is set for battle against Tulsa, and some betting lines add some interesting storylines to the in-state rivalry.
OSU and Tulsa are read for another Turnpike Classic on Friday night in Stillwater, and there is no shortage of potential outcomes. While both teams are struggling at the moment, a win on Friday could be exactly what the winning team needs to carry into the rest of the season.
Three intriguing betting lines for OSU-Tulsa:
Dominic Richardson Anytime Touchdown (-125)
The former Cowboy will be back in Stillwater as a member of the Golden Hurricane and is looking to add to his impressive early-season resume. Through the first three games, Richardson has racked up two touchdowns on the ground, which could make him the best candidate to get into the end zone on Friday.
According to DraftKings, Richardson is the only Tulsa player favored to get into the end zone on Friday night. Given his usage out of the backfield, his skills as an experienced player and even his familiarity with Boone Pickens Stadium, everything could line up for Richardson to make his way into the orange end zones, but there’s always a chance that Todd Grantham’s defense will hold strong against the run.
Tulsa Moneyline (+310)
The Cowboys are far from heavy favorites in this matchup, with the spread even dropping to 11.5 over the past few days. Considering neither team has looked great up to this point, it might simply take one breakthrough performance from either side to determine the game.
While taking the Tulsa spread would have a better chance of cashing, there is certainly something to say about Tulsa’s chances of winning the game outright. The Golden Hurricane haven’t won against the Cowboys since 1998 and haven’t won in Stillwater since 1951, but Friday could be a time to bet on the unthinkable.
Tulsa/Oklahoma State - Halftime/Full Time (+800)
Perhaps the most interesting line on the list, there’s some reason to believe that an OSU win wouldn’t look pretty this weekend. That’s where this line could come into play.
Coming off a bye week, the Cowboys could easily enter this game rusty, while the Golden Hurricane will be entering their fourth straight week of action. Considering Tulsa has a couple of former Cowboys who might want to send a message early in their old stadium, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Golden Hurricane take a halftime lead.
Of course, OSU would have a chance to adjust at halftime, and, assuming there isn’t an insurmountable lead, the Cowboys could mount a fun second-half comeback victory. While a lot would have to go right for this to cash, it’s far from the craziest scenario that could happen.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
