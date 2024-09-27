Three Betting Locks For Oklahoma State at Kansas State
The Big 12 title race could be shaped by this weekend’s battle in Manhattan.
On Saturday, No. 20 Oklahoma State will face No. 23 Kansas State in its first Big 12 road game. With each team coming off a disappointing loss to begin conference play, the hopeful conference title contenders are desperate for a win.
If the Cowboys could win, it would re-energize the team as the schedule gradually gets easier. However, a slip-up on the road could mean the end of OSU’s big goals for 2024.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State at Kansas State:
Kansas State Under 31.5 Points
Throughout this season, OSU has yet to allow more than 31 points in a game. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have hit that mark only twice, including their season opener against UT Martin when they scored 41.
With back-to-back good performances by Bryan Nardo’s unit, the Cowboys’ defense is settling into the season, even without Collin Oliver. Considering the turnover bug that hit the Wildcats at BYU, an opportunistic defense should keep Kansas State from hitting the over.
Kansas State 1H -187
Last season, OSU played five road games, all against power conference opponents. While the Cowboys finished with a 4-1 record in those matchups, it trailed at halftime each game.
After losing first halves against Arkansas and Utah this season, the Cowboys might be destined for another slow start. Although this is something Mike Gundy’s team needs to address, halftime adjustments have seemingly been the key to most of the Cowboys’ success recently.
Ollie Gordon Over 2.5 Receptions
The Cowboys’ star running back has struggled to find a rhythm on the ground. Whether it be Gordon declining, a struggling offensive line or poor play calling, the Cowboys have not found a way to get their star going.
After falling to Utah, OSU will need to have some urgency when it comes to getting Gordon the ball in space. Finding him on the outside should help the Cowboys’ offense get something to work. With three catches in two of his four games, it will be no surprise if Gordon becomes a threat in the passing game on Saturday.
