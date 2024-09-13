Three Betting Locks For Oklahoma State at Tulsa
Oklahoma State’s nonconference slate is set for a finale against an in-state rival.
On Saturday, OSU will make its first trip to Tulsa since 2019 as it looks to extend its winning streak in the Turnpike Classic. As the teams prepare for the 77th meeting, both have issues to address ahead of their conference schedules.
Still, the Cowboys have been one of the best teams throughout the first two weeks, and Tulsa lost its lone game against an FBS opponent. With the potential for a big OSU win, a few Cowboys could be in store for big days.
Three locks for Oklahoma State at Tulsa:
Alan Bowman Over 282.5 Passing Yards
After a good start to the season, Bowman had a rocky performance against Arkansas before settling in and finishing with 326 yards. Considering Tulsa’s defense allowed Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor to throw for 255 yards last week, the step up in competition could make for a rough day against OSU.
Bowman also has a trio of reliable receivers to hit alongside anything Ollie Gordon does in the passing game. With how well OSU’s offensive line has pass blocked, allowing zero sacks this season, Bowman will have plenty of time to sit back and take whatever Tulsa gives him and let his receivers do the rest.
Total Points Over 62.5
Neither team's matchup last week would have hit the over of 62.5 in regulation, but this matchup seems set to be a high-scoring affair. While Tulsa’s defense has looked solid through two weeks, it has not faced any team near OSU’s caliber.
Against the Golden Hurricane, the Cowboys' offense should be good for at least 40 points, but what will help seal the over is the Cowboys’ defense. Throughout the first two games, big plays have killed Bryan Nardo’s unit. And as the Cowboys navigate life without Collin Oliver on the field, defensive lapses are bound to happen.
Brennan Presley Anytime Touchdown -175
OSU’s offense is dependent on Gordon and the rushing attack, but no one else touches the ball beyond the line of scrimmage more than Presley. Throughout the first two games, Presley has found the end zone each time.
Along with Presley’s ability to create plays when he makes receptions, OSU is willing to use him as a rusher along the outside, too. With so many ways to get Presley the ball and his ability to make plays happen in the open field, finding the end zone seems like a formality for OSU’s future career receptions leader.
