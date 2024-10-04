Three Betting Locks for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
On the verge of elimination from the conference title race, Oklahoma State is desperate for a win.
On Saturday, OSU will host West Virginia as it searches for its first win in Big 12 play this season. After dropping to 0-2, the Cowboys’ season is at a crossroads, and this weekend’s result could determine what the rest of this season holds.
Since joining the Big 12, the Mountaineers have won only twice against the Cowboys, including a win in their last trip to Stillwater in 2022. Considering the importance of this game for both sides, it should be one of the most interesting this season.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia:
Ollie Gordon Over 81.5 Rushing Yards
West Virginia has been in the middle of the pack in rush defense this season, giving up over 200 yards on the ground against Penn State and Kansas. Although running has not been a strength for OSU, this could be the game for Gordon to get going.
Last season, Gordon had 282 yards and four touchdowns against West Virginia. If the Cowboys can get their star going, they should be in a good position to get back in the win column.
De’Zhaun Stribling Over 69.5 Receiving Yards
Stribling has shined for OSU this season and has turned into a favorite target for Alan Bowman. Considering Stribling’s ability to make plays downfield, he could easily get his over on one play.
Still, Stribling has turned into a key part of OSU’s passing game, with multiple games of 150+ receiving yards. Considering OSU’s hopes to go into the bye week with momentum, getting Stribling the ball in space could be the solution.
West Virginia Under 30.5 Points
The Mountaineers have scored at least 32 points in their past three games, but OSU will need to create problems for their offense. Although last season’s game turned into a shootout, OSU has struggled to find a rhythm offensively.
Getting into a shootout with West Virginia could be a recipe for disaster, so expect OSU to control the tempo and create a lower-scoring affair. Forcing a turnover or two could be all OSU needs to get a win in Boone Pickens Stadium.
