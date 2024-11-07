Can Oklahoma State Avoid Going Winless in Big 12 Play?
The Cowboys haven’t won against a Big 12 opponent this season, and that looks destined to continue.
After starting 3-0 and entering the top 15, OSU looked like a strong contender to make the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff. However, its loss to Utah to begin conference play was the first of a six-game losing streak.
With that streak still active, the Cowboys are looking for any glimmer of hope in the remaining three games. Although the program’s streak of bowl appearances and winning seasons looks like a near guarantee to end, OSU still has an opportunity to prevent a 3-9 record.
In the worst season in Stillwater in two decades, OSU has struggled to look like a competent team. While OSU’s offensive struggles from past years under Kasey Dunn have reappeared, Bryan Nardo’s defense has been among the worst in the country.
While other schools close to OSU and in the Big 12 have made midseason coaching changes, the Cowboys have refused to move on from their coordinators this year. There is obviously an argument not to make midseason changes to the coaching staff, but it couldn’t have hurt the Cowboys much, considering their results.
ESPN favors OSU to win its senior day matchup against Texas Tech on Nov. 23. Meanwhile, it has TCU and Colorado as the expected winners in OSU’s final two road games.
While OSU is projected to beat Texas Tech, the margin is so narrow it is a tossup. Considering OSU’s recent play and Texas Tech’s quest to make a run at the Big 12 Championship, that game could go just as poorly as the others have thus far.
OSU needs big changes this offseason to avoid another season like this in 2025. And if the Cowboys can’t take one of their final three contests, the changes could be bigger than anyone expects.
