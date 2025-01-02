Cowgirls Open 2025 With a Massive Win Over Baylor
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls picked up exactly where they left off in 2024 on the hardwood. With the new year officially kicking off Wednesday, the Cowgirls got their first win since of 2025 when they downed the Baylor Bears by a score of 84-61.
It took the Cowgirls a few quarters to find their footing but by the time the third quarter rolled around, Oklahoma State was ready to put the game away.
Oklahoma State jumped out to a comfortable 23-15 first quarter lead with over the Bears but Baylor was aming at making a run in the second period. In front of the home Waco crowd, Baylor outscored the Pokes 19-13 in the second to climb within two points headed into halftime.
Oklahoma State came out of the half looking like a team on a mission. The Cowgirls shot 5-of-7, while Baylor went just 1-of-11. All of a sudden, a two-point halftime lead had grown to 12. And once the Pokes got hot, they wouldn’t take their foot off the gas.
OSU shot 77% over the final two quarters while holding the Bears to just 27% from the field. The Cowgirls outscored the Bears by 21 points in the second half despite taking 19 fewer field goals.
Tenin Magassa led the way with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbed four rebounds. Stailee Heard poured in 14, and Anna Gret Asi added 13 including eight points in the fourth quarter. Alexia Smith and Macey Huard each chipped in 11.
Micah Gray entered the game ranked 7th in the Big 12 in scoring at just over 17 points per game. But an uncharacteristic nine point outing against the Bears was overshadowed by her teammates who came big to open 2025.
With the win, OSU moves to 12-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls received seven votes in this week’s Top 25 ranking which put them as the fourth team out. They’ll have a quick turnaround when they host Kansas at 2 p.m. Saturday.