Cowgirl Basketball Gets Well-Deserved Rest To Open The Big 12 Tournament

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are in one of the best positions possible for the Big 12 Tournament.

With a win over Kansas on Saturday, the Cowgirls finished their Big 12 schedule 12-6. This was enough to get them a tie for fourth place in the conference standings. However, OSU is tied with Texas Tech, which the Pokes beat this season. This head-to-head win puts Oklahoma State over the Red Raiders and awards the Cowgirls the fourth seed in the conference tournament.

This one placement difference in seeding has benefited OSU greatly, as they are now automatically in the quarterfinals and won’t have to take the court in Kansas City until Friday. It also means the Pokes will just have to win three games to claim a Big 12 Tournament Championship.

Although this road is short, it’s still one the Cowgirls must take seriously, as it won’t be easy. Oklahoma State could play three different teams in the quarterfinals, and some options are definitely better than others.

Cincinnati will play Kansas State on Wednesday to start off tournament play and to see which team gets a step closer to the Pokes. The Cowgirls have played both teams and have had quite different experiences.

OSU played Cincinnati as the first game in its Big 12 schedule and absolutely dominated. The Cowgirls took this bout by 28 points and showcased that they are in another league compared to the Bearcats.

However, Kansas State was a different story. Oklahoma State has struggled on the road this season, and its game against the Wildcats was a prime example. The Pokes fell in this game by nine points, with a rough day behind the arc, shooting just 25%. The Cowgirls have the ability to beat the Wildcats, and maybe a neutral site will aid OSU if that circumstance arises.

The winner of this game will be forced to take on Texas Tech on Thursday. The Red Raiders are currently ranked No. 20 in the nation and are the most likely opponent OSU will see in the quarterfinals.

Oklahoma State took care of business last month against Texas Tech, handing them a double-digit loss in Stillwater. OSU must be ready for the Red Raiders to come back with a vengeance and do everything they can to take the Pokes down. The Cowgirls will be better rested for this bout, if it occurs, but will still need to play some of their best basketball.

Oklahoma State has shown time and time again that it can play amazing basketball. Now, it has the chance to prove it is the best in the Big 12 and that it is ready for whichever team comes its way first.