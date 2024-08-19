'19th Grade': Oklahoma State Quarterback Goes Viral With Hilarious Social Media Post
The Oklahoma State Cowboys play football in just a couple of weekends. Next weekend, college football will be kicking off again for Week 0. The end of the offseason is near.
This means college athletes are beginning to take courses as school resumes just ahead of football season kicking off. F Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman, this his seventh year at the college level. Now, this isn't as uncommon for a student, but it's certainly uncommon for a student-athlete.
College football fans are quick to mock a seventh-year collegiate athlete, but Bowman took to social media to make light of the situation.
With over 750,000 views at the time of this post, Bowman's post is going quite viral among the college football world. Bowman has lit the college athletics social media space on fire as he enters year two with Oklahoma State.
Throughout his career, Bowman has also spent time with Texas Tech and Michigan, though he had a breakout season with the Cowboys in 2023. He posted 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 games on 61 percent completion.
Again, it's not common for players to play six, let alone seven, seasons of college football. However, Oklahoma State broke down how it was made possible in a release of his ability to return to the program for another season.
“Alan met the criteria for an extension of his eligibility due to his season ending injury in 2019 combined with redshirting at the University of Michigan,” OSU’s senior associate athletics director for compliance Ben Dyson said. “We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Tech training staff for providing us the documentation we needed to quickly process our waiver request.”
Bowman, joined by Ollie Gordon and a veteran offensive group, will try to lead Oklahoma State to its first Big 12 title since 2011 while a potential College Football Playoff berth is on the line.
