2024 SWAC Co-DPOY Andrew Jones Set to Visit Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State knows that the future of the program may rest in the transfer portal when it comes to the 2025 season. The Cowboys have already lost their fair share of players to the portal following a very forgettable 2024 football season.
They are in dire need of players who can step in and make an immediate impact if they wish to get things back on track next season. The coaching staff is slowly getting back to its feet and head coach Mike Gundy restructured his contract in order to return next season.
The Cowboys are in the hunt for a transfer portal linebacker who could step in and be a force for the Pokes in the middle. Former Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones hit the portal with one year of eligibility on the books. He checks all the boxes that the Cowboys need on the defensive side of the football.
The 6-foot-2, 220 linebacker is a monster in the middle. Jones is from Marrero, Louisianna and originally got his start at the University of Memphis. This season Jones put together a year to remember on the football field. He recorded 122 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss.
The spectacular season didn’t go unnoticed for Jones. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Co-Defensive Player of the Year. His total tackles ranked him first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and sixth in the nation. His tackles for loss ranked 2nd in the SWAC and fourth in the FCS.
Jones registered double-digit tackles in 10 of Grambling State’s 12 games, including logging a season-high 15 tackles versus Alabama A&M. He was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week three times during the season and is also a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist as well as an HBCU Player of the Year finalist.
The superstar linebacker has only two visits scheduled so far. Jones mentioned that he will be hosted by Oklahoma State on Thursday followed by a visit to the Gamecocks of South Carolina on Dec. 17.
