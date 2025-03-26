2026 4-Star Prodigy Kaydin Jones Commits to Oklahoma State
When Gotham City is in trouble there is only one man who can save the day. Many know him as the caped crusader or the dark night but in Oklahoma we know him only as Batman... Kaydin 'Batman' Jones that is.
Jones is a 6-foot, 185 pound monster out of Jenks High School and many believe he shouldn't have even been on Oklahoma State's radar. Jones is the son of former Oklahoma Sooner running back Kejuan Jones who thrived out of the backfield for the Sooners during his playing career from 2002-2005. Kejuan rushed for 2,331 yards in his career and totaled 37 touchdowns.
Yet, Kejuan has been the most vocal and open concerning his superstar son's recruiting process. Despite his open mind concerning his son's future collegiate home, Kejuan entered Wednesday's decision in the same boat as everyone else in the room and that is not knowing.
In front of a packed Robert L. Sharp Health and Fitness Center on the campus of Jenks High School, 'Batman' shocked the world. We all knew there was a likelihood that Jones remained in the state of Oklahoma but we could have never guessed his next move.
Jones announced on Wednesday that he would be taking his 4-star talent (potentially 5-star) to Oklahoma State University. The addition of Jones to the 2026 recruiting class instantly propels the Cowboys into the top tier of the Big 12 Conference.
He currently holds 24 DI offers from some of the heavy hitters of college football. Jones narrowed his top five to Vanderbilt, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State recently. The early buzz was leaning towards Oklahoma and Kansas but in the end it was the Cowboys who landed Oklahoma's No. 1 2026 running back.
Jones was phenomenal on the field a season ago. He finished the year with 1,498 rushing yards and finished the year with 17 touchdowns. He has totaled 2,778 career rushing yards and is currently 11th on the Jenks Trojans all time rushing list.
It may be tough for Kejuan Jones to put on that Oklahoma State orange, but it is a small price to pay. The pistols are definitely firing in Stillwater today.