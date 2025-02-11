2026 4-Star QB Oscar Rios Sets Oklahoma State Visit
The start of spring football is right around the corner, and Oklahoma State is working on putting together the pieces of its 2026 recruiting class. Starting Monday afternoon, recruits started sending out messages on their X accounts on official visits for late April. Once again, the Cowboys went looking for a future quarterback and they may have found just that in 2026 superstar Oscar Rios.
Rios checks in at 6-3, 175 pounds and is a three-year starter for Downey (CA) HS. According to 247Sports, Rios is the No. 144 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 8 overall QB and the No. 21 overall prospect out of CA in the class.
As a sophomore Rios passed for 2,633 yards and 23 touchdowns with 767 yards rushing and seven more scores. He finished his junior season completing 154-of-254 passes for 2,554 yards and 22 touchdowns to six interceptions. But he’s also very mobile as he rushed for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns on 108 carries across 10 games.
A one-time Purdue commit, Rios was initially the Boilermakers’ first pledge in the 2026 recruiting cycle. But Rios decommitted from Purdue on Oct. 2, having been committed to the program since last June.
Now, it appears Oklahoma State is gaining some serious momentum in Rios’ recruitment. The Cowboys only just offered the Golden State passer on Jan. 28, and now an official visit is on the horizon.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Rios is the nation’s No. 252 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking — a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is the No. 17 QB in the class and the No. 29 recruit from the state of California.
Rios currently holds close to 20 offers including Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Utah, Virginia Tech and Washington.
