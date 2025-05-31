2026 Receiver Set to Visit Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy will try to continue to work his recruiting magic with the Presley family in Stillwater, as the youngest brother of the three is still set to commit to a university to play for next season.
Former Oklahoma State wide receivers Braylin and Brenan Presley's youngest brother, Braeden Presley, is set to visit the school's campus this weekend, and Cowboy fans could be rooting for yet another Presley very soon.
The youngest of the trio of Presley's could follow in his brother's footsteps by committing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in high school just as they did, as he is still sitting on their offer from November 2024.
Braeden measures at 6-foot-2, which is significantly different compared to his brothers, who are almost six inches shorter than their youngest sibling.
Older brothers Brennan and Braylin both played for Oklahoma State. Brennan is a school legend as the all-time receptions leader in school history, while Braylin transferred to Tulsa.
He is currently listed on 247Sports as an Athlete (ATH) rather than wide receiver or defensive back, so it will be interesting to see what side of the football he ultimately chooses to play. He's been regarded as a solid playmaker on the defensive side of the ball, racking up some impressive highlights.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will hope to impress Presley at this weekends visit and are hopeful to land another signee to their 2026 Recruiting class that has continued to stack up as the months go by.
We will continue to monitor all recruiting news with Presley following his visit this week in Stillwater.